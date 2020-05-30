$182.72 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post sales of $182.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.07 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $171.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $799.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $773.23 million to $826.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $824.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

CRMT stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $559.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99.

In related news, Director Gremp Jim Von purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Bordelon purchased 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,114.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

