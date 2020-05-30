$236.46 Million in Sales Expected for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce sales of $236.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.51 million to $243.84 million. NetGear reported sales of $230.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year sales of $996.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $984.36 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.95 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of NetGear in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetGear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $221,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $53,566.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,678 shares of company stock worth $442,505. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NetGear by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetGear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in NetGear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 49,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NetGear by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NetGear by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $751.39 million, a PE ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetGear has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

