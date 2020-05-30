$60.74 Million in Sales Expected for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to report $60.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Re/Max’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.70 million. Re/Max posted sales of $71.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full-year sales of $265.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.01 million to $269.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $287.21 million, with estimates ranging from $280.23 million to $293.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Re/Max by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 44.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Re/Max by 2,269.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Re/Max by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

