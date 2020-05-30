$74.34 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report sales of $74.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.57 million and the lowest is $71.10 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $293.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.20 million to $300.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $290.63 million, with estimates ranging from $284.15 million to $297.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CFO Carl M. Carlson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $832.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

