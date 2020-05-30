ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACAD. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD opened at $49.68 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares in the company, valued at $172,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $333,151.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,272.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,877 shares of company stock valued at $15,330,583. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 642,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,948,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,436,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.