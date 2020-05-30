Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,324.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,730 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,114,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,321,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 694,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

