Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) Insider Andrew Harvey Acquires 10,000 Shares

Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) insider Andrew Harvey purchased 10,000 shares of Aeorema Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,630.89).

Shares of AEO opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.74. Aeorema Communications PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.63) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

