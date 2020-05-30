Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.82.

AIMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of AIMT opened at $16.61 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Aimmune Therapeutics’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

