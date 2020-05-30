Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.45

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as low as $12.23. Air China shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 753 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIRYY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air China currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter. Air China had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air China Ltd will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

