Albert Technologies (LON:ALB) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Albert Technologies (LON:ALB) has trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Albert Technologies earned a news sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. Albert Technologies has a one year low of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 32 ($0.42).

Albert Technologies Ltd. provides autonomous cross-channel artificial intelligence marketing platform in Israel and internationally. The company offers artificial intelligence-based software to brands and advertising agencies using a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. It develops and deploys algorithmic solutions to provide marketers with a self-driving solution for cross-channel campaign execution, testing, optimization, analysis, and insights.

