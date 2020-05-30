Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.68

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and traded as high as $10.20. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 86,006 shares changing hands.

ALS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $420.18 million and a P/E ratio of 56.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

