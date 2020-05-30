Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.91.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.24. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $126,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $48,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $410,188.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $146,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.8% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $889,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 19.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

