AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $473.67

AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.67 and traded as high as $504.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $504.00, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMEN Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get AMEN Properties alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.85.

About AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.