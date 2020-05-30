American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.94

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.94 and traded as low as $7.51. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 6,600 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Realty Investors by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:ARL)

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

