Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report $78.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.10 million and the highest is $82.00 million. Repligen posted sales of $70.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $316.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.30 million to $319.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $369.71 million, with estimates ranging from $361.90 million to $376.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $130.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 610 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $53,789.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,775 shares of company stock worth $15,293,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 1,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

