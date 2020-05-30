Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will announce sales of $279.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.09 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $291.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,168,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,186,000 after acquiring an additional 368,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,980,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,254,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,922,000 after acquiring an additional 956,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

