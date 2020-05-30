Analysts Offer Predictions for Biomerica, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Biomerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of -0.79. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of Biomerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,657. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

