Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.27. Atico Mining shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 62,835 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a market cap of $36.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.