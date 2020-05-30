B. Riley Comments on Pan American Silver’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$481.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$510.74 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

