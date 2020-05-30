B. Riley Comments on SSR Mining Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.10 target price on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SSR Mining by 478.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $32,948,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,159,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 649,960 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $5,690,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

