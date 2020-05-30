B. Riley Weighs in on Hecla Mining’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.