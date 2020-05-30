Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post $28.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.20 million to $28.70 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $23.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $120.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $123.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $162.03 million, with estimates ranging from $156.80 million to $170.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 294,573 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 441,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 577,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 175,136 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

