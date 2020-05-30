Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.44. Beach Energy shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 8,438,783 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Glenn Davis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.84 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($32,624.11).

Beach Energy Company Profile (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.