BidaskClub Downgrades Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) to Strong Sell

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BREW. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Craft Brew Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Shares of BREW stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $293.84 million, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 0.75. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BREW. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.