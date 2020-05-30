BidaskClub Downgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Hold

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Merus stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $413.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.81. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 62.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 937.6% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 811,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

