BidaskClub Downgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Hold

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $1,921,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

