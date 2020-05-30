BidaskClub Downgrades Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Hold

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TRUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $60,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $204,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,367. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 379,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 90,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.