BidaskClub Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) to Buy

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -85.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $149,466.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $293,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,338. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Appian by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Appian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

