BidaskClub Upgrades American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) to Hold

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

ANAT opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. American National Insurance has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $126.97. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in American National Insurance by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,781,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in American National Insurance by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American National Insurance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in American National Insurance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

