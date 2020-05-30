BidaskClub Upgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to “Sell”

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBSI. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $398.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $54,036.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $157,412. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

