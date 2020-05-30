BidaskClub Upgrades Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to “Hold”

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCBG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $358.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stan W. Connally bought 2,315 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $52,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,556 shares of company stock valued at $132,543. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after acquiring an additional 114,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

