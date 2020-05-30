BidaskClub Upgrades Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Hold

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.28. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $94,509.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,568.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $28,226.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $536,291 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $5,128,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

