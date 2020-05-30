Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BNKL stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Bionik Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $17.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.87.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products.

