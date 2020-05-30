Blackmores (ASX:BKL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.57

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and traded as high as $78.31. Blackmores shares last traded at $75.90, with a volume of 75,759 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$78.97.

In related news, insider Alastair Symington bought 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$65.07 ($46.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,960.11 ($141,815.68).

Blackmores Company Profile (ASX:BKL)

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

