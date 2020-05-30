Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report sales of $137.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.90 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $185.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $795.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $814.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $905.74 million, with estimates ranging from $873.10 million to $951.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.91. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 536,775 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 9.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.