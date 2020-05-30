Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.80 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lowered Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.52.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $10,113,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 118.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after buying an additional 16,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $671,833,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after buying an additional 13,324,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after buying an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

