BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Main First Bank upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BPOST SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

