Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will announce $733.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $771.90 million. Brink’s posted sales of $914.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,227,228.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,684.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,852. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 900.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,919 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCO opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

