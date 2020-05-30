Brokerages Anticipate NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.56 Million

Equities analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report sales of $87.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.15 million to $88.98 million. NIC reported sales of $91.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $379.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.96 million to $380.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $416.74 million, with estimates ranging from $414.92 million to $418.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti began coverage on NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NIC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the first quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,552,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NIC by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 119,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

EGOV opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. NIC has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

