Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $2.01 billion. Toll Brothers also reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.85%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Wedbush decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Capital World Investors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after buying an additional 4,613,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,991,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 717,638 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

