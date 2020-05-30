Brokers Issue Forecasts for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $861,597.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $487,047.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,850 shares of company stock worth $19,784,225 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

