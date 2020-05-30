Brokers Offer Predictions for Ventas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ventas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VTR. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

Ventas stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. Ventas has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Ventas by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,964,000 after acquiring an additional 409,729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ventas by 13.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,530 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 62.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 42.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 483,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 145,229 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

