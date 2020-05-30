Brokers Set Expectations for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

ATA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 32.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.56. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$23.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$1,284,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$764,251.90.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

