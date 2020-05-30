Brokers Set Expectations for Healthpeak Properties’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 238.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 99,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,159 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $12,737,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 68,352 shares in the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

