Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $576.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $576.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $592.45 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $575.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

