Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report sales of $391.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $404.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.30 million. Bruker reported sales of $490.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

