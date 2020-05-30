Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.74.

NYSE BC opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.64 and a beta of 2.08. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

