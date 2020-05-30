BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.46

Shares of BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $3.52. BWP Trust shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 1,659,215 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

About BWP Trust (ASX:BWP)

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998, BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BWP Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWP Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.