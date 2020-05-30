Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLXT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 455.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Calyxt by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Calyxt by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Calyxt by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

