CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (CANF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

CANF stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Several analysts recently commented on CANF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

